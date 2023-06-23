Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 765.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 502,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 444,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

