Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

IAU opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

