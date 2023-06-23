Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,161 shares of company stock worth $51,650,397 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

CDNS stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

