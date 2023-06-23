Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $29.10 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,350 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

