Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Intel stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

