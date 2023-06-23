Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 438,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,375 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $58.83 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

