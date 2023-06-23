Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,551 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.