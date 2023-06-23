Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $229,000 in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.17% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.