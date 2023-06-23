Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DD stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

