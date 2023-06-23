Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

