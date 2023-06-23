Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,080 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.77.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

