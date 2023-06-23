Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Stock Down 1.2 %
MOS stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
