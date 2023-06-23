Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

