Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,702 shares of company stock worth $943,633. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $41.46 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

