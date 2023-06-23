Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $272,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

