Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.35 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 16.13.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.