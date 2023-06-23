American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.26 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

