Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $200.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

