Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

