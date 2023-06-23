Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $518,334,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Featured Stories

