Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,154 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.