Chapin Davis Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

