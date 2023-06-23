Chapin Davis Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.