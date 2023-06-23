CVS Health Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $565,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $305,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

