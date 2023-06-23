Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

