Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

