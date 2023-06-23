Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,735,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

