Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 811 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $28.34 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

