Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

