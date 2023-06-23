Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,470 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QCR by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

QCR Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $41.16 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. QCR had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,842.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,482 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

