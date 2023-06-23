Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

