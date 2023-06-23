Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.17 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

