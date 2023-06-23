Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $549.87 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.55, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

