Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after acquiring an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,873,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

