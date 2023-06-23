Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS FMAR opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

