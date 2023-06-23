Chapin Davis Inc. Has $758,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $293.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

