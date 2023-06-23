Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $315,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

