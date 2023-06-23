Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in Unilever by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

