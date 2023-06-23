Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

