Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

