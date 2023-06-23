Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,359,782 shares of company stock valued at $431,165,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

