Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

