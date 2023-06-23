Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.73-6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $10.00- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $175.68.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

