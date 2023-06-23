Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

