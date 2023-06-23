Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $228.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

