Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

