The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.