The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

