Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron



Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

