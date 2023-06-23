The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

