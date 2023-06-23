BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

BRIG stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.42) on Friday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 164 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.80.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.