BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
BRIG stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.42) on Friday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 164 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £39.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,820.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.80.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
