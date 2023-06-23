Globe Life Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.